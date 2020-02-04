Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $97.90

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB (STO:SCA.A)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and traded as high as $99.80. Svenska Cellulosa SCA shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 13,758 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 95.45.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA.A)

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.