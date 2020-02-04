SwftCoin One Day Volume Hits $3.15 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00037070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.04 or 0.05989185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00127255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

