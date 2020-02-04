Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,507,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

