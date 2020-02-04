SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Issues Earnings Results

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $64.76 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.84.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

