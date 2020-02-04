SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in SYSCO by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 373,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

