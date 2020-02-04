SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.
SYY stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.
In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SYSCO Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.