SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

SYY stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

