T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.76

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.76 and last traded at $136.98, with a volume of 43144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 81,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

