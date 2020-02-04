T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TTOO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 614,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 234,369 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

