Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Paypal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

