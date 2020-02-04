Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,028,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,369,086. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $302.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

