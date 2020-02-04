Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 297.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. PFG Advisors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

LYB stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. 2,952,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,769. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

