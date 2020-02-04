Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $89,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 138,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.81. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

