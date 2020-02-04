Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases New Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,058 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 232,716 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

RIO traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,359. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

