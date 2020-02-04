TD Securities Trims Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price to $42.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 107.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.