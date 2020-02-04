Tellor Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $64,185.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00031565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 904,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,586 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

