Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.49, 1,998,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,560,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,990,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 244,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after buying an additional 455,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tellurian by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.