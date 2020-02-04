Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.25

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.25 and traded as high as $77.87. Tennant shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

TNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $955,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,496,435.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,948 shares of company stock worth $3,064,184 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,615,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tennant by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tennant by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tennant by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

