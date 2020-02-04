Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $236.80

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $236.80 and traded as high as $252.10. Tesco shares last traded at $248.90, with a volume of 20,690,607 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Get Tesco alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.