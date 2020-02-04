TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Trading Up 11.1%

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.89, approximately 107,164 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 90,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

