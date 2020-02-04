Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Buys 893 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,481,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,368,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $126.31. 353,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

