The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. 6,942,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,195,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.