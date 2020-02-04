The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 12,332,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,577,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593,535 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,238,000 after acquiring an additional 182,776 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.