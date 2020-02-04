Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.49. 43,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.59 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.27. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

