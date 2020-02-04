Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $318.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.59 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

