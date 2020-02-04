Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,507.07.

GOOGL traded down $41.41 on Tuesday, hitting $1,441.19. 3,729,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,923. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,408.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,280.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

