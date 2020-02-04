Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 458,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after acquiring an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
