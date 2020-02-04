Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.52.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 458,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after acquiring an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.