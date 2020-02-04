Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.52.
TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.
TSCO stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,301. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15.
In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
