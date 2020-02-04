Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.52.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

TSCO stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,301. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

