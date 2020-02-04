Traders Buy High Volume of Radius Health Call Options (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,398 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 697% compared to the average daily volume of 301 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $810.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

