TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.80-21.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.175-6.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 19.80-21.20 EPS.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.70. 108,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,744. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $392.15 and a twelve month high of $667.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $607.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.57.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,477,207. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.