TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.80-21.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.175-6.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 19.80-21.20 EPS.
Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.70. 108,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,744. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $392.15 and a twelve month high of $667.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $607.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.57.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.50.
In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,477,207. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
