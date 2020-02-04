Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.79. 392,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,948. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

