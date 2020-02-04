TrueUSD Trading Up 0% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010805 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Zebpay, Koinex and Bitso. TrueUSD has a market cap of $138.05 million and $927.11 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.24 or 0.02990371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00197907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00128779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,809,599 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, IDEX, Bitso, Binance, Cryptopia, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Koinex, Upbit, HitBTC, HBUS, WazirX, CoinTiger and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

