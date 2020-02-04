Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 227,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,982. The company has a market cap of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.55 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

