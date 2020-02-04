Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $21.15 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. 3,961,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,141. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

