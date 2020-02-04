Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), approximately 15,892,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

