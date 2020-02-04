UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

