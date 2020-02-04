UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday.
In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.