UBS Group Boosts Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $299.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $285.00 to $299.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.00.

MSCI traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $292.65. 502,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,470. Msci has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

