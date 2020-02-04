UBS Group Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,332,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.