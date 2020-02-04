Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $7,973,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.94. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.