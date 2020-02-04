UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 999,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $83,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 23,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 2,743,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,065. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

