UMB Bank N A MO Sells 406 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.90. 1,980,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,400. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

