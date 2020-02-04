United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 122,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 159,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $117.88 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

