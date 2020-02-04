Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 10.2%

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.50, approximately 473,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 181,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.01.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

