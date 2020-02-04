Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.42

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.42 and last traded at $126.92, with a volume of 1433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

