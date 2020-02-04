Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $695,970.00. 23.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

