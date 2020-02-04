Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.41

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and traded as high as $69.27. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 1,127,004 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

