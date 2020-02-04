Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Down 21.7%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) shares were down 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 1,231,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 459,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valeura Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

