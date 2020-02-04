Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,821,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

NYSEARCA SHE traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 8,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,482. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $79.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

