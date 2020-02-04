Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $690,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,252,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $723,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.21. 655,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,283,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.