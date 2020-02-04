Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In related news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. 366,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,283. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

