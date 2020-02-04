ValuEngine Downgrades Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRTS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 31,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $375.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 92.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roadrunner Transportation Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,768 shares of company stock worth $157,290. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.